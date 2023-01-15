RCMP investigating homicide in northern Manitoba

One person in northern Manitoba is dead and another is in critical condition, and RCMP say they are treating the death as a homicide.

Mounties were called shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of an unresponsive male near a home in The Pas.

Officers located two male victims close to one another. They had both suffered signs of trauma, according to a news release.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: