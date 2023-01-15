RCMP investigating homicide in northern Manitoba
One person in northern Manitoba is dead and another is in critical condition, and RCMP say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Mounties found 2 people near a home in The Pas: 1 was dead and the other is in critical condition
One person in northern Manitoba is dead and another is in critical condition, and RCMP say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Mounties were called shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of an unresponsive male near a home in The Pas.
Officers located two male victims close to one another. They had both suffered signs of trauma, according to a news release.
RCMP are continuing to investigate.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
More from CBC Manitoba: