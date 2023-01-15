Death of man, 68, on Skownan First Nation investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP
The death of a 68-year-old man in central Manitoba is being considered a homicide, RCMP say.
The man's body was found after a call about an assault on Saturday morning
Winnipegosis Mounties were called to a home on Skownan First Nation shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of an assault, according to a tweet from RCMP Manitoba.
Officers located the man's body, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.
Skownan First Nation is about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
