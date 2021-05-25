22-year-old in custody as RCMP investigate homicide in remote eastern Manitoba First Nation

RCMP are investigating after a 66-year-old woman was found dead of an apparent homicide at a home in Little Grand Rapids, a remote community in eastern Manitoba.

Just after midnight on Monday, RCMP received a report of an assault in the First Nation about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and pronounced her dead.



A 22-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody.



RCMP are investigating with major crime services.

