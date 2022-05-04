Suspect held in Garden Hill First Nation homicide

Police in Island Lake are investigating a homicide after a man, 38, was stabbed to death in Garden Hill First Nation on Tuesday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they responded to reports of a stabbing at a house in Garden Hill at about 3:40 p.m.

A suspect, 28, was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody.

Island Lake RCMP along with RCMP major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating.

Garden Hill is about 485 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

