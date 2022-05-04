Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Suspect held in Garden Hill First Nation homicide

RCMP in Island Lake are investigating a homicide after a man, 38, was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say a suspect arrested at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Garden Hill First Nation is in custody. (CBC)

Police in Island Lake are investigating a homicide after a man, 38, was stabbed to death in Garden Hill First Nation on Tuesday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they responded to reports of a stabbing at a house in Garden Hill at about 3:40 p.m.

A suspect, 28, was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody.

Island Lake RCMP along with RCMP major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating.

Garden Hill is about 485 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

