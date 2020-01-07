80 people charged with impaired driving during 2019 Manitoba RCMP checkstop program

Manitoba RCMP say they charged fewer people with impaired driving during this season's checkstop program than the year before — but the number of traffic-related fatalities during the month-long program more than doubled.

On Tuesday, RCMP released results of the annual program, which runs for the entire month of December to dissuade people from driving home after drinking.

This year, 11,477 vehicles were checked during 386 checkstops, police said.

In total, 80 people were charged with impaired driving. The majority of those charges were alcohol-related. Two of the charges were drug-related, and 11 drivers were charged after they refused a test.

RCMP issued 27 alcohol- or drug-related roadside suspensions, and 17 roadside prohibitions — which means drivers lost their driving privileges for certain amounts of time.

The number of charges and suspensions was down from the 2018 checkstop program, during which Mounties charged 105 people with impaired driving and issued 32 alcohol- or drug-related suspensions. From Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019, RCMP checked 11,714 vehicles at 262 checkstops.

However, 11 people were killed in nine separate traffic-related collisions last month, RCMP said. That number is up from five traffic fatalities during the 2018 checkstop program period.

Final week results

RCMP have been providing weekly statistics regarding the checkstop program.

Police released the final update Tuesday, along with the overall statistics.

Between Dec. 23, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020 — the final week of this season's program — more than 2,190 vehicles passed through 80 checkstops across Manitoba.

Twenty people were charged with impaired driving that week — 16 due to their blood-alcohol level, and another four who refused to take a test.

Seven drivers received alcohol- or drug-related roadside suspensions, and the highest blood-alcohol reading was 0.220 — nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.