Manitoba RCMP's holiday checkstop program starts Sunday

Manitoba RCMP are launching their holiday checkstop program on Sunday.

The annual selective traffic enforcement program will continue up to and including New Year's Day, RCMP said in a news release.

All detachments and traffic services units in the province will participate in the program, which focuses on detecting and apprehending impaired and high-risk drivers.

Last year, more than 11,700 vehicles were checked during 262 checkstops, the release said. In total, 105 people were charged with impaired driving offences, and 30 roadside suspensions were handed out.

"The RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety of everyone travelling on Manitoba roads and educating the public in safe driving practices continues to be our priority," said Insp. Chris Moore, the officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP traffic services.

"We are doing our part by raising public awareness about road safety and conducting traffic enforcement programs. The driving public have to do their part by adjusting their driving habits to make Manitoba's roads safer."