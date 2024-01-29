B.C. man charged with 2nd-degree murder for 2007 killing of Crystal Saunders

A 42-year-old man from Vancouver has been arrested in connection with the 2007 death of Crystal Saunders, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Jan. 27, RCMP charged Kevin Charles Queau with second-degree murder in the death of Saunders, Supt. Rob Lasson of major crime services said at a news conference Monday.

"It has been a very long time for Crystal's loved ones and her community to go without answers. Even though significant time has passed, I am pleased that we can now provide you some answers," Lasson said.

"She is not being forgotten, nor will she ever be."

Saunders was found dead on April 20, 2007 in a ditch near St. Ambroise, Man. She was 24 years old.

Queau is in custody at an RCMP detachment in Surrey, B.C., Lasson said. He will be transported to Winnipeg in the coming days.

Queau is originally from Winnipeg, where he attended high school and post-secondary school. He has also frequented areas in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., Lasson said.

While there is no evidence Queau is a suspect in any other homicides, Lasson said Manitoba RCMP will be working with detachments across Canada to look for any additional connections between Queau and other unsolved crimes.

Lasson asked anyone with information on this investigation or information related to Queau to call the RCMP's tip line at 1-888-673-3316.