Manitoba RCMP investigating death of 16-year-old in Grand Rapids as homicide

Mounties are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man., after a 16-year-old was found seriously hurt at a home on Thursday and later died.

Officers were called to house at about 8 p.m. where they found an unresponsive teenager, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

He was taken to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the teenager's death as a homicide.

Members of the RCMP's major crimes services are in the community, along with an emergency response team, police dog services and a forensic identification team.

Grand Rapids is about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the northwestern side of Lake Winnipeg.

