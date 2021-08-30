Woman charged with impaired driving causing death of man near Grand Beach: RCMP

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after the car she was driving collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing an 86-year-old man just outside of Grand Marais, Man., RCMP say.

Police were called to the crash on Highway 59 near the intersection with Fey Road in the rural municipality of Alexander around 12:50 a.m., RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police believe a northbound vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman from the area hit a southbound pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man from Grand Marais.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving causing death and taken to hospital with her passenger, a 65-year-old man.

Both she and her passenger have non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist and a criminal collision investigation team.

The 58-year-old driver is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Selkirk on Nov. 5.

More from CBC Manitoba: