Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Gods Lake Narrows: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which left a pedestrian dead in Gods Lake Narrows, Man., on Friday.

On April 1 around 4 a.m., Gods Lake Narrows RCMP received a report of a possible hit and run involving a vehicle and pedestrian which occurred on the winter road approximately four kilometres west of Gods Lake Narrows, which is about 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Officers arriving at the scene found an abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow with front end damage. The officers located a seriously injured person further down the road.

One officer administered CPR on the injured person while the other officer drove to the nursing station.

A 22-year-old male from Gods Lake Narrows was pronounced dead at the nursing station.

The investigation led officers to identify the driver involved in the collision, a 34-year-old female from Gods Lake Narrows.

The driver was arrested on April 5. The passenger, a 29-year-old female from the community, was also arrested. Both are facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.