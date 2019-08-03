Skip to Main Content
RCMP sending underwater team to Gillam, Man., to assist in search for B.C. homicide suspects
Manitoba·Breaking

RCMP sending underwater team to Gillam, Man., to assist in search for B.C. homicide suspects

RCMP are sending a dive team to the remote community of Gillam, Man. to assist in their search for two fugitives suspected in three northern B.C. homicides.

Police divers will start searching a section of the Nelson River on Sunday

CBC News ·

RCMP are sending a dive team to the remote community of Gillam, Man. to assist in the search for two suspects wanted in connection to three northern B.C. homicides.

Police divers will start searching a section of the Nelson River on Sunday, the police force said on Twitter.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|