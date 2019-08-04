RCMP divers search Manitoba river after damaged boat found in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Underwater divers have been deployed to a northern Manitoba river where a damaged aluminum boat may provide some clue to the whereabouts of two suspects wanted in connection to three B.C. homicides.

Searchers on a helicopter spotted the boat on the shore of the Nelson River on Friday afternoon, RCMP said on Sunday.

Based on the discovery, five members of the Underwater Recovery Team will "conduct a thorough underwater search of significant areas of interest today," the RCMP said in a news release.

The decision to enlist underwater divers comes just days after the Mounties began winding down their search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, in the bush and swamp around Gillam, Man., where the last confirmed sighting occurred on July 22.

On Friday afternoon, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> officers searching from a helicopter, located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the Nelson River. RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) will conduct a thorough underwater search of significant areas of interest today. <a href="https://t.co/NwewjD9qH1">pic.twitter.com/NwewjD9qH1</a> —@rcmpmb

The trail for the suspects went cold because of a lack of new leads, but police insisted last week they weren't giving up.

The RCMP have now combed the area for 13 days.

The two men, childhood friends from Port Alberni, B.C., are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck, and are suspects in the killings of tourist couple Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

Five underwater divers have been deployed to the Nelson River. The involvement of the Underwater Recovery Team is a new component to police search effort in a hunt for B.C. homicide suspects that has lasted 13 days. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

RCMP said on Saturday night they would not disclose specifics about where their Underwater Recovery Team would be searching.

Gillam, a town of about 1,300, is located about 730 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The Nelson River flows north from Lake Winnipeg to Hudson Bay, and Gillam is located near its banks.

Before announcing last Wednesday that police were reducing their presence in the area, searchers were combing a rugged terrain that covered 11,000 square kilometres — about twice the size of P.E.I.

RCMP are searching for clues related to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (RCMP)

At the height of the pursuit, officers used aerial surveillance, drones and police dogs and canvassed every home and abandoned building, but no sightings of the fugitives have been confirmed since a burned-out Toyota RAV4 was found near Sundance Creek, northeast of Gillam, Man, on July 21. It is believed the pair were driving the vehicle.

Police said last week that ground and air searches would continue, but wouldn't be as robust as before. The Mounties said they would return to high probability areas, including some of the paths, cabins and hunting shacks they have already explored.

"In searching for people in vast, remote and rugged locations, it's always a possibility that they're not going to be immediately located," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at the time.