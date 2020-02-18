Flin Flon RCMP arrest 16-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A 16-year-old boy from Flin Flon, wanted by police on a Canada-wide warrant for escaping custody, has been arrested, RCMP announced Tuesday.

Last week, Mounties in the northern Manitoba town, about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, asked for the public's help in finding the teenager, who was also wanted on two other warrants for multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police allege the boy was recently involved in two incidents where he entered a residence and threatened the people living there with a weapon.

The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance.