COVID-positive man, woman in Thompson fined for failing to self-isolate: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in northern Manitoba have fined a man and woman, both COVID-19-positive, for failing to self-isolate, and say their disregard for public health orders put a front-line officer at risk.

On Monday, Thompson RCMP made a traffic stop in a parking lot on Cree Road in the city, roughly 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

An officer gave a ticket to the driver — a 36-year-old man who didn't have a valid licence, according to a Thursday news release.

The driver then called the registered owner of the vehicle, who came to pick it up. She gave the officer her driver's licence, and after he returned it to her, she suggested he use hand sanitizer, because she had tested positive for COVID-19.

When the officer asked why she was not self-isolating, she said she didn't want her vehicle towed, the RCMP news release said.

Police contacted health officials, who confirmed both the woman and the man had tested positive for COVID-19 and should have been self-isolating, RCMP said. There were two other people in the vehicle during the traffic stop, and RCMP informed public health they had also been in contact with the COVID-positive man and woman.

"The blatant disregard of a public health order in this instance jeopardizes the police officer's health, and the health of their family. Ultimately, these actions put lives at risk and are completely avoidable," said Insp. Christopher Hastie, who is in charge of Thompson RCMP.

Mounties fined the man and woman $1,296.00 each for failing to comply with provincial public health orders.

The officer was wearing personal protective equipment and is still on duty, but is monitoring for any symptoms of the virus, RCMP said.