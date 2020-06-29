53-year-old dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in RM of Ste. Anne: RCMP
Vehicle was driven by 17-year-old boy who was not injured, police say
RCMP in Steinbach, Man. are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that killed a 53-year-old man from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne Sunday night.
Mounties responded to a call about a crash on Road 40 East in the RM of Ste. Anne, near the Trans-Canada Highway, just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
A vehicle was travelling south when it hit a man walking on the west side of the gravel road, police said.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy from the RM of Ste. Anne, was the only one in the vehicle and had no reported injuries, RCMP said.
But the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man also from the RM of Ste. Anne, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Steinbach RCMP, along with a traffic analyst, continue to investigate.
The RM of Ste. Anne is located nearly 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
