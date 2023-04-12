Nova Scotia man, 59, dies in head-on crash between 2 semis in northern Manitoba

A 59-year-old trucker from Nova Scotia was pronounced dead at the scene of a semi-trailer truck collision in northern Manitoba early Wednesday morning.

Police received a report that two semis had collided on Highway 10 just south of the Pas shortly after midnight, RCMP said in a news release.

The 59-year-old man from Truro, N.S., was driving a southbound semi that crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a semi being driven by a 22-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pas RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.