2 seniors dead after vehicle collides with semi truck in Glenboro, RCMP say

Two seniors died in a head-on collision with a semi truck southeast of Brandon, Man., on Monday, RCMP say.

At about 7:50 p.m., RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection fo Highway 5 and Highway 2, near the community of Glenboro, Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police believe a man was driving south on Highway 5, when he entered this intersection and collided with a semi-trailer going east on Highway 2.

The driver of the vehicle, a 91-year-old man and his passenger, an 86-year-old woman, both from the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old male from Souris, Man. had minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.

