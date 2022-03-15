Collision near Dauphin Lake kills 68-year-old woman

A 68-year-old woman from Dauphin, Man. is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 276 near Dauphin Lake, police said.

RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac responded to the collision in the rural municipality of Lakeshore around 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

The Dauphin woman was driving a pickup truck and rear-ended a semi-trailer truck going in the same direction, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene.

A 54-year-old man from Newdale, Man., was the driver and lone occupant in the semi. He had minor injuries.

Police believe that road conditions and visibility were factors and continue to investigate.

