2 men die after car hits concrete railing, flips over on Seine River Bridge

A driver and his passenger are both dead after the car veered into the concrete railing of a bridge outside of Ste Anne, Man. and flipped on its side late Saturday night, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 210 in the rural municipality of Tache at about 10:50 p.m., according to a news release issued on Sunday.

Investigators believe the two men inside were travelling northbound on the highway when they drifted onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the concrete railing of the Seine River Bridge and then flipped.

The 63-year-old driver from Ste. Anne wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. His 45-year-old passenger from Scanterbury, Man., was wearing a seatbelt, but also died there, RCMP say.

RCMP's forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: