Rural Manitoba woman, 40, dies after falling from moving vehicle

A 40-year-old woman from rural Manitoba died April 14 after succumbing to injuries sustained during a fall from a moving vehicle.

RCMP say fall not considered suspicious but they're investigating

A logo on the door of an RCMP vehicle is pictured on a cloudy day.
A woman from Rosser was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, RCMP said in a news release.  (CBC / Radio-Canada)

A 40-year-old woman from rural Manitoba died April 14 after succumbing to injuries sustained during a fall from a moving vehicle. 

In the early hours of the morning on April 12, RCMP were notified by Winnipeg police that a woman from the rural municipality of Rosser had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fall from a moving vehicle, RCMP said in a news release. 

The fall happened on Highway 26 in St. François Xavier, a rural municipality that runs along the north side of the Assiniboine River west of Winnipeg. 

The woman died from her injuries on April 14, a couple of days after the fall, RCMP said. 

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP said they do not consider the circumstances of the fall suspicious but they are investigating.

