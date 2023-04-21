Rural Manitoba woman, 40, dies after falling from moving vehicle

A 40-year-old woman from rural Manitoba died April 14 after succumbing to injuries sustained during a fall from a moving vehicle.

In the early hours of the morning on April 12, RCMP were notified by Winnipeg police that a woman from the rural municipality of Rosser had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fall from a moving vehicle, RCMP said in a news release.

The fall happened on Highway 26 in St. François Xavier, a rural municipality that runs along the north side of the Assiniboine River west of Winnipeg.

The woman died from her injuries on April 14, a couple of days after the fall, RCMP said.

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP said they do not consider the circumstances of the fall suspicious but they are investigating.