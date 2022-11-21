70-year-old man found dead after going out ice fishing in the Interlake: Manitoba RCMP

The body of a 70-year-old man's body was recovered from an ice-covered lake in Manitoba's Interlake area after he went out ice fishing last week, RCMP say.

Late on Nov. 13, RCMP were notified of a man who had gone out on the ice near Fairford, Man., early in the morning and hadn't come home.

The man's truck was found near Cook Road, west of Highway 6, in Fairford where a local search party began looking for him.

The search party went out on to the lake by snowmobile to an area where they thought the man would fish from.

After a short ride out, they saw shoes sticking out from the ice.

Members of the search party got closer on foot, due to the thinning ice, where they recovered the man's body.

No criminality is suspected.

