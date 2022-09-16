'Erratic' driver hospitalized after truck crashes into building in Ste-Pierre-Jolys

An erratic driver in southern Manitoba knocked over a light pole and drove into a building on Wednesday evening, RCMP say.

Police were called to respond to a person travelling southbound on Highway 59 north of Ste-Pierre-Jolys, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Witnesses reported to police that the truck was swerving from side to side and, at times, in the wrong lane, spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but the Mounties say the man drove away, knocking over a light pole before crashing into a building on Sabourin Street in Ste-Pierre-Jolys.

The driver, 58, from the rural municipality of Ritchot was found in medical distress and brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he was later released.

The investigation continues, police said.

