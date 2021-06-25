Couple in their 80s missing after drive in rural Manitoba, RCMP say
RCMP are asking for help to find a missing couple who didn't returned home after a countryside drive in southern Manitoba on Thursday afternoon.
Pair from Morris left in beige 2013 GMC Terrain with Manitoba plate BFS 599
RCMP received a report Friday morning that Brian Watt, 88, and Evelyn Watt, 83, from Morris, Man., are missing.
Police believe the Watts left their home on Thursday afternoon in their beige 2013 GMC Terrain with Manitoba plate BFS 599 but didn't return.
The couple's family are concerned about their well-being, as they both need medication.
Officers ask anyone who has seen the couple or their vehicle to call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.
