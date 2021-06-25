Couple in their 80s missing after drive in rural Manitoba, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing couple who didn't returned home after a countryside drive in southern Manitoba on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP received a report Friday morning that Brian Watt, 88, and Evelyn Watt, 83, from Morris, Man., are missing.

Police believe the Watts left their home on Thursday afternoon in their beige 2013 GMC Terrain with Manitoba plate BFS 599 but didn't return.

The couple's family are concerned about their well-being, as they both need medication.

Officers ask anyone who has seen the couple or their vehicle to call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

Police say Brian and Evelyn Watt were in a 2013 GMC Terrain, much like this stock image. (Submitted by RCMP)

More from CBC Manitoba: