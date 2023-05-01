5-year-old boy dies after truck crashes into trees in western Manitoba
Truck left the road, hit the ditch, drove into trees and rolled, RCMP say
A five-year-old boy died after a truck he was travelling in crashed into trees and rolled in a west-central Manitoba community on Sunday, RCMP say.
Just before 4:30 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 272 on the western shore of Lake Winnepegosis, near Duck Bay, Man., police said in a news release on Monday.
Investigators say two adult men were driving northbound in a pickup truck when it left the roadway, drove into the ditch, collided with a row of trees and rolled.
The 38-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger, both from Pine Creek First Nation, were not injured.
The five-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn't properly restrained in the vehicle.
RCMP continue to investigate.
