8 charged after police find drugs, guns at Oakbank home

Eight people are facing charges in connection with drugs and guns seized from an Oakbank home, Manitoba RCMP said Monday.

Police searched the Main Street home Wednesday evening and found a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The Mounties also seized guns, including two assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, they said.

Five men, ranging in age from 26 to 38, and three women, age 22 to 24, have been charged with firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Oakbank is a small community just east of Winnipeg.

RCMP seized numerous guns and a variety of illicit drugs during a search of a Main Street residence in Oakbank, Man. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

