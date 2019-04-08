8 charged after police find drugs, guns at Oakbank home
Eight people are facing charges in connection with drugs and guns seized from an Oakbank home, Manitoba RCMP said Monday.
Weapons included 2 assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, Manitoba RCMP say
Eight people are facing charges in connection with drugs and guns seized from an Oakbank home, Manitoba RCMP said Monday.
Police searched the Main Street home Wednesday evening and found a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.
The Mounties also seized guns, including two assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, they said.
Five men, ranging in age from 26 to 38, and three women, age 22 to 24, have been charged with firearms and drug trafficking offences.
Oakbank is a small community just east of Winnipeg.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.