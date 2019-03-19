RCMP seize cocaine, meth and weapons during traffic stops

Manitoba RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons during a pair of weekend traffic stops in Dauphin.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 15, officers stopped a vehicle on Main Street and a search led to the seizure of 764 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and for failing to comply with prior court orders.

Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle stopped by RCMP in Dauphin on Friday. (Submitted by RCMP)

Two days later, just after 3:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Fourth Avenue S.E.

A search resulted in the seizure of 11 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of Canadian currency and various weapons, including a stun gun and a can of bear mace.

A 29-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.