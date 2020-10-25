RCMP investigating homicide after Dauphin man found dead

RCMP are investigating a homicide after man was found unconscious and later died in front of a home in Dauphin, Man., early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the home at about 4:30 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man, according to a news release issued the same day.

When RCMP arrived, local first responders were already there and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police say there's no threat to the public in relation to this homicide.

RCMP's Major Crimes Services are investigating with Forensic Identification Services.

Dauphin is about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

