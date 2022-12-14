Icy roads believed to be factor in fatal collision with semi-trailer truck

Icy roads are believed to be a factor in the death of a 72-year-old woman whose vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 5 near Gilbert Plains, Man., on Monday, police say in a news release.

The woman, from the rural municipality of Grandview, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming semi just after 10 a.m. on Monday, RCMP said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 53-year-old man from Dauphin, was not injured.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

