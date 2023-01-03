Man charged following serious assault on 6-year-old Dauphin, Man., child

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after a six-year-old child was seriously assaulted in western Manitoba on New Year's Eve.

Police say the assault occurred days before, but wasn't reported to police until Dec. 31, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.

The man was charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody.

His name was not made public to protect the identity of a child.

Police are continuing to investigate.

More from CBC Mantioba: