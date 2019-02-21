Skip to Main Content
Semi-trailer crashes into parked RCMP cruiser on Trans-Canada Highway
An RCMP officer escaped serious injury after a semi-trailer crashed into his cruiser that was parked at the side of the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning.

Charges under Highway Traffic Act pending against 22-year-old semi driver

An RCMP cruiser had to be towed away after being hit by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway in Headingley, Man., on Thursday. (Submitted by RCMP)

The 47-year-old officer pulled behind a semi-trailer that was involved in a collision earlier in the morning so he could make sure everyone affected was OK, RCMP said. The semi was stopped on the side of the highway near the Husky gas station in Headingley, Man., west of Winnipeg.

While the officer was sitting in the cruiser with the emergency lights going, the vehicle was hit from behind by another westbound semi just before 7:30 a.m. CT.

Neither the officer nor the 22-year-old man driving that semi was injured. The cruiser was damaged enough that it had to be towed away, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges under the Highway Traffic Act are pending against the semi driver.

