New
Winnipeg man killed in crash on Highway 1
A Winnipeg man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway early Thursday.
Man ejected from vehicle in rollover
A Winnipeg man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway early Thursday.
Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the crash near Oakville, Man. around 5:30 a.m. where a vehicle had rolled, ending up in the middle of a grass median.
The lone occupant, a 38-year-old man was ejected and died at the scene.
Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
RCMP including traffic analysts continue to investigate.
More from CBC Manitoba: