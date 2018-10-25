Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man killed in crash on Highway 1
A Winnipeg man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway early Thursday.

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg died in a rollover on Highway 1 early Thursday. (CBC)

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the crash near Oakville, Man. around 5:30 a.m. where a vehicle had rolled, ending up in the middle of a grass median.

The lone occupant, a 38-year-old man was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

RCMP including traffic analysts continue to investigate.

