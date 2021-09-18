2 people in hospital after Manitoba RCMP cruiser collides with car on Highway 1

A Mountie and the driver of another vehicle were taken to hospital on Friday morning after they crashed on Highway 1 near Richer, Man.

Just before noon Friday, a Falcon Lake RCMP officer travelling east on Highway 1 in a marked police vehicle hit a vehicle travelling south on Highway 302, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday. The southbound vehicle was turning left onto the Trans-Canada Highway.

The 40-year-old Mountie and a 21-year-old woman, from Ste. Genevieve, Man., were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Steinbach RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist. The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit — which investigates serious incidents involving police in the province — has been notified.

Richer is about 55 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: