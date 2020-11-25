24 fines handed out to alleged COVID-19 rule breakers last week: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers issued 24 fines to people who were allegedly not following COVID-19-related public health orders last week, including one to a group who tried to get together twice in one day.

That's three times as many tickets handed out the week prior, when Manitoba RCMP issued eight tickets.

Police also gave verbal warnings on 16 different occasions between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, according to a Wednesday news release.

The incidents where RCMP issued tickets include one in The Pas, where a group of seven people were ticketed, and then were later caught trying to gather again, with two more people.

Four tickets were issued to people not self-isolating as directed, while Cross Lake RCMP issued a ticket to a woman who was with someone not in her household.

RCMP also handed out tickets on four other occasions to people gathered in groups larger than five, while Gillam RCMP issued a fine to a business not following public health orders.

Since April 9, RCMP have issued 137 warnings and 75 fines to people not following COVID-19 related orders.

Police are also asking Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg not to call 911 for COVID-19-related issues. Instead, they're asking that you report incidences of non-compliance to the Manitoba government tip line at 1-866-626-4862.