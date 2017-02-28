RCMP charge 2 more in 2017 double homicide

RCMP have charged two more people in connection with a 2017 double homicide in St-Georges, Man.

In December, police charged Claude Francis Guimond, 54, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jody Brown, 43, and Steven Chevrefils, 35.

The men were found dead in the home they shared on Feb. 28, 2017. Shortly after their deaths RCMP said the two men had been victims of a targeted shooting.

On May 2, police charged Guimond's daughter, Shezna Cynthia Guimond, 22, with two counts of first-degree murder and accessory to murder after the fact.

On May 7, Jason Andrew Bruyere, 28, was charged with the same offences. He had been initially been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths in March 2017, but the charges were stayed a day later.

Police said all of the accused are from Sagkeeng First Nation, which is about 13 kilometres away from St-Georges and 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg

RCMP say they created a team called Project Distort to handle the lengthy investigation.

"This was a complex investigation that required resources from numerous RCMP units," said Cpl. Laura Ledrew of the RCMP major crimes unit.

"Working together, we have spent over 2½ years conducting an in-depth investigation to determine those responsible. We do not anticipate any further arrests."

All three charged are in custody.

Community shocked by arrest of former principal

Claude Francis Guimond was previously the principal of nearby Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School in Sagkeeng First Nation.

At the time of his arrest, police said there was a potential more could be charged.

In December, Donavin Fontaine, who lives in Sagkeeng, said Guimond's arrest created mixed feelings in the community: "Kind of tearing the community apart. Everybody's got a lot of hard feelings. It's not good for us."

"Seems like a bad dream, you know?" he said. "Everybody's having the same bad dream that we all probably want to wake up from and just hope it's not true."