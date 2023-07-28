12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being shot while staying at remote northern Manitoba cabin

A 12-year-old girl was shot while staying at a remote cabin near a lake in northwestern Manitoba earlier this week, RCMP said.

On Wednesday, Mounties were told that the girl from Pukatawagan, also known as Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, had been shot while staying by Burntwood Lake, about 650 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Two of the girl's family members were able to travel to the Burntwood Lake Lodge to call for help.

Paramedics flew to the lodge and then travelled by boat to the remote camp to provide emergency medical care.

The girl was brought to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries, where she remains.

Police also travelled by helicopter and boat to access the scene.

RCMP Major Crime Services has taken over the investigation.

