Senior assaulted after confronting pair breaking into her car

A woman in her seventies was assaulted Saturday afternoon after confronting two people who tried to break into her home in the RM of St. Andrews

RCMP say the victim was at home when she heard someone ring the doorbell.

She didn't answer, but later saw a man and a woman wearing dark clothing breaking into her car, which was parked in her garage.

When she confronted the pair, she was assaulted, and robbed, RCMP say. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

RCMP are also reminding the public to be aware of any suspicious vehicles or people in their area and to report anything of concern to police.