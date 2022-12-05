RCMP arrest 4 of 5 most prolific offenders in central Manitoba during joint operation

Four of the five most prolific offenders in the central plains region of Manitoba have been arrested after a joint operation between the Manitoba RCMP, Brandon Police Service and Manitoba First Nation Police Service that took place in late November.

The RCMP's Strategic Enforcement Response Team was behind the operation, which included Mounties from across the province as well as the Brandon Police Service and Manitoba First Nation Police Service.

"99 per cent of the people that we deal with on a daily basis are tremendous, loyal, law abiding citizens," said Insp. Paul Peddle of the Portage la Prairie RCMP at a Monday news conference.

"But it's that 1 per cent of people … our prolific offenders, that we deal with all the time."

The goal behind the joint effort was to "target and disrupt" repeat offenders identified in the central plains region, RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson said at the conference.

Police conducted seven searches, arrested 13 individuals and laid 36 charges. The charges ranged from firearms offences to the possession of stolen property and illegal drugs with the purpose of trafficking.

All of the arrests and searches took place in Portage la Prairie, Dakota Tipi First Nation and Sandy Bay First Nation between Nov. 21-25, Lasson said.

Among those charged were the four of five most prolific offenders in the region, who were identified by criminal analysts, he said. Probation curfew and compliance checks also led to the arrest of three offenders, said Lasson.

Two ounces of meth, 13 firearms and 22 other weapons, such as batons, brass knuckles, knives and machetes were seized during the operation.

An ATV, a dirt bike, a vehicle and an MIG welder were also seized, as they are believed to have been stolen. Some of the firearms that were retrieved are believed to be stolen as well.

Peddle said police are attempting to reunite the items with their owners.

"The results here speak for themselves," Peddle said at the news conference.

"I know this will have a positive impact on the communities we serve."