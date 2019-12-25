Body found in rural municipality north of Neepawa, Mounties say
Major crimes, forensics, First Nations police assisting investigation
The RCMP says a body has been found in Rosedale — a rural municipality that sits between Neepawa and the southeastern corner of Riding Mountain National Park.
The Mounties say the body was found at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The RCMP's major crimes and forensics units and Manitoba First Nation Police are helping with the investigation.