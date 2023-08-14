Body found in wooded area of St. Andrews: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they are still working to identify a body found in a wooded area near a property located off Highway 9 in the rural municipality of St. Andrews last Thursday.
Body found last week has not yet been identified, cause of death under investigation, police say
Manitoba RCMP say they are still working to identify a body found last week in a wooded area in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.
RCMP say they got a report just before noon last Thursday of a body found in near a property located off Highway 9.
The body hasn't been identified, nor has the cause of death been determined, Selkirk RCMP said in a Monday news release.
RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.