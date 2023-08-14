Body found in wooded area of St. Andrews: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they are still working to identify a body found last week in a wooded area in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

RCMP say they got a report just before noon last Thursday of a body found in near a property located off Highway 9.

The body hasn't been identified, nor has the cause of death been determined, Selkirk RCMP said in a Monday news release.

RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.