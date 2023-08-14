Content
Body found in wooded area of St. Andrews: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they are still working to identify a body found in a wooded area near a property located off Highway 9 in the rural municipality of St. Andrews last Thursday.

A closeup shows the badge of an RCMP uniform
RCMP said Monday a body was found in the rural municipality of St. Andrews last week. (CBC)

Manitoba RCMP say they are still working to identify a body found last week in a wooded area in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

RCMP say they got a report just before noon last Thursday of a body found in near a property located off Highway 9.

The body hasn't been identified, nor has the cause of death been determined, Selkirk RCMP said in a Monday news release.

RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate. 

