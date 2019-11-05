Family, police plead for information after woman found dead in Thompson, Man.

Manitoba police plan to leave handouts at every home and put up a billboard in Thompson, Man., in the coming days, in a plea for information in the death of Bobbie Lynn Moose.

It's been nearly three weeks since the 29-year-old mother of two was found dead in the northern Manitoba city, where family says she had travelled to visit friends.

"We need tips. We need the help of community," said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, at a Tuesday news conference in Winnipeg.

"We know she must have stayed with people during her time in Thompson. We know she must have spoken and interacted with people. We know she must have been seen."

In a rare move, police will distribute more than 4,000 handouts to every house and apartment in Thompson, MacLatchy said, as well as businesses and homeless or transient populations. The practice hasn't been used often in Manitoba and is part of an effort to get the message out to the public, including vulnerable people, she said.

A large billboard with Moose's image will also be posted in a high-traffic area and additional officers will be flown in to re-canvas the area, MacLatchy added.

"We're doing everything we can to seek justice for Bobbie and for her family," she said.

'Don't be scared to help': family

Members of the public found Moose's body in a grassy area near Nelson Road on Oct. 17, MacLatchy said.

Moose was often back and forth between Thompson and her home community of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg, her brother Roxy Moose said at the news conference. She was dropped off for her most recent trip on Oct. 1 and had planned to stay for three weeks.

Roxy Moose is flanked by family as he makes a call for information about the death of his sister, Bobbie Lynn Moose, at a news conference Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Bobbie Lynn Moose was a kind, loving, caring person, who would always have a smile and go on meeting new people," said Roxy Moose.

"Don't be scared to help by speaking up. There is help for people who give information and are worried about being caught up in any trouble."

Police have already interviewed more than 300 people and flew in a search team from Winnipeg to look for evidence, MacLatchy said.

"Despite all of this work, there is still very little we know about Bobbie's time in Thompson," she said.

Candelight vigil

More than 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for Moose on Oct. 23.

Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said Moose's death has left her community in disbelief. Dumas recently learned he's related to the Moose family, he said.

A candlelight vigil was held for Bobbie-Lynn Moose on Wednesday. (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakinak/Facebook)

"Our communities are very tight-knit. Our communities are inter-related," he said. "When things like this happen, it's quite a shock."

Bobbie Lynn Moose was last seen wearing black tights, black boots and a plain black winter coat over a grey North Face jacket with red trim.

Anyone with information related to this homicide, Moose's activities or anyone matching the description is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. They can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.