Boy, 6, killed after being hit by ATV while riding scooter in southwestern Manitoba

A six-year-old boy has died after he was hit while riding a scooter by an ATV in southwestern Manitoba Monday, RCMP say.

RCMP were called around 7:20 p.m. to the collision, which happened on a private road about 16 kilometres north of Pilot Mound, a town approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the boy rode around a blind corner and was hit by an ATV driven by a 19-year-old man, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The boy was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP are still investigating the collision.

More from CBC Manitoba: