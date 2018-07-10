Man facing several charges after RCMP say he rammed and threw an axe at their truck

Lac du Bonnet RCMP arrested a Winnipeg man Saturday who they say threw a bat and an axe at their vehicle, rammed into it, and spit on an officer, after they pulled him over for driving erratically.

The incident happened on Saturday after police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver of a pickup truck on Highway 11, near the Subway restaurant in Lac du Bonnet, at around 5:30 p.m.

When officers located and began to pursue the vehicle, the driver did not pull over and continued to drive erratically, according to an RCMP press release.

After continuing to drive a couple of kilometres, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and exited his truck.

When police told him he was under arrest, the driver allegedly jumped back into his vehicle, put it in reverse, and drove backwards into the police vehicle.

Driver tried to flee, police say

The accused then took off in his truck, but was pulled over only 100 metres away.

At that point, the man exited his vehicle again, and then threw a bat and an axe at the police vehicle, according to the release.

Police say an officer then restrained the man and placed him under arrest, at which point, he spit on the officer.

A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges in relation to the incident, including operation of a motor vehicle while pursued by police, impaired operation, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous driving, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon. He was remanded into custody.

The man and the officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.

He was also wanted on warrants from Winnipeg Police Service.