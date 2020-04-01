$7K in fines handed out by RCMP for beer seizures in northern Manitoba

More than $7,000 in fines were dished out by Norway House RCMP last weekend, after seizing 1,000 cans of beer in a dry community in northern Manitoba, police say.

RCMP and First Nation safety officers made the seizures on March 27 and 28 while conducting checkstops and patrols to ensure no one was breaking the prohibition rules of the community.

Then, on March 29, Mounties from Poplar River and Berens River seized another 74 bottles of liquor, two dozen cans of beer, 36 grams of cocaine, and 1.5 kilograms of weed, after stopping four vehicles on the winter road, RCMP say.

A 27-year-old woman from the Poplar River First Nation was arrested for those seizures, and now faces two cannabis possession charges and one charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

A woman faces charges for cannabis possession after RCMP seized 1.5 kilograms of weed on Sunday. Four other people linked to the seizure may also be charged, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on May 12, 2020.

RCMP continue to investigate and four other suspects may also be facing charges, police say.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak called for the closure of Manitoba Liquor Marts. At the very least, MKO is calling for a limit on how much alcohol can be purchased at the liquor marts in Thompson and Lynn Lake, to avoid bootlegging in northern First Nations.

As of Wednesday, all non-essential businesses in the province are asked to shut down. In the public health order, Liquor Marts were considered an essential service.