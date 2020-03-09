Man, 36, facing drunk driving charges in Highway 59 hit-and-run on Sunday

Mounties in Selkirk say they have arrested a suspect in a drunken hit-and-run that left an older man seriously injured Sunday evening on Highway 59.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles south of Libau, a community 18 kilometres northeast of Selkirk, according to a news release issued Monday.

Police say a pickup truck going east down Road 32E entered the intersection then collided with a SUV travelling south on the highway.

The driver briefly stopped to check on the other driver, but then walked away.

The 74-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital. He is from the Rural Municipality of Alexander.

Officers located the suspect in the passenger seat of a vehicle near the suspect's home in the Rural Municipality of Brokenhead, east of Selkirk.

Police arrested the 36-year-old man, who is facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drunk driving. He was also issued several tickets in violation of the Highway Traffic Act. Police did not specify those violations.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

