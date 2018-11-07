RCMP arrest couple on child pornography charges

The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a couple on numerous charges including making and possessing child pornography, sex assault and bestiality.

On October 18, 2018, Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report that a 16-year-old male had been sexually exploited on multiple occasions.

On November 5, 2018, a search warrant was executed in the couple's home in Lavenham, Manitoba. Portage and Treherne RCMP, the ICE Unit and the RCMP Technical Crime Unit were involved in the search. Digital devices were seized.

Both suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP is concerned that there could be more victims.

Anyone who is a victim or has any information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).