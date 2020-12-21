Man, 2 teens arrested after armed robbery at gas station in Grunthal, Man.

A 19-year-old man and two teenage boys were arrested last weekend after robbing a gas station in Grunthal, Man. — a southeastern Manitoba town with less than 1,700 residents.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, St Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Petro-Canada station in Grunthal, a town in the rural municipality of Hanover nearly 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Officers were warned that three males, one with a handgun, entered the gas station and stole from the cash register. The robbers were believed to have ran away from the scene.

A few hours later, the St Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP detachments were advised that Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers were trying to track down a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Highway 12, that had suspects who matched the description of the Grunthal robbers.

The suspects in the vehicle were believed to be involved in multiple armed robberies in Winnipeg recently, police said.

Mounties and Winnipeg police officers searched that area of the highway but the suspect vehicle couldn't be found, police said.

Then on Sunday, RCMP arrested a 19-year-old man from the rural municipality of Hanover in connection to the robbery in Grunthal, following further investigation. Police later found the suspect vehicle on a property in the rural municipality and seized it for more investigation.

Two 17-year-old boys — one from the rural municipality of Hanover, the other from Steinbach, Man. — were also arrested by RCMP.

RCMP and the WPS continue to investigate. Mounties are searching for a fourth suspect.



Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the St Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

