RCMP make arrests after armed suspects barricade themselves in Selkirk residence

RCMP say they have made arrests after armed suspects barricaded themselves inside a Selkirk, Man., residence.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a firearms incident early Saturday morning in west Selkirk, police said in a news release.

Numerous officers from Selkirk and the Emergency Response Team attended the scene on Queen Avenue for several hours beginning at 3:20 a.m., RCMP said.

All suspects were arrested.

RCMP have released limited details about the situation. CBC has requested additional information.

The police investigation is ongoing.