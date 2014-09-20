Skip to Main Content
RCMP make arrests after armed suspects barricade themselves in Selkirk residence
Manitoba

RCMP say they have made arrests after armed suspects barricaded themselves inside a Selkirk, Man., residence.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a firearms incident early Saturday morning

Dana Hatherly · CBC News ·
Selkirk RCMP responded to a firearms incident early Saturday morning in west Selkirk, police said in a news release.

Numerous officers from Selkirk and the Emergency Response Team attended the scene on Queen Avenue for several hours beginning at 3:20 a.m., RCMP said.

All suspects were arrested.

RCMP have released limited details about the situation. CBC has requested additional information.

The police investigation is ongoing.

