Crop dusting plane pilot, 54, dead after crash southwest of Portage la Prairie

The pilot of a crop dusting plane is dead after the aircraft crashed in a field southwest of Portage la Prairie on Tuesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to an area about 18 kilometres southwest of Southport after reports of a plane crash.

Crews found a crop dusting plane crashed in a field. Its pilot, a 54-year-old Morden man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Wednesday news release from RCMP.

The Transportation Safety Board, which investigates serious crashes involving aircrafts, is also sending a team of investigators to the area.