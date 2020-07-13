RCAF pilot's precious mementos stolen while stopped in Winnipeg
Devon Julian says pilot log was filled with memories of flights, included notes from commanding officers
A Royal Canadian Air Force pilot woke up Sunday morning to find his uniforms, medals and flight log stolen from his car in Winnipeg.
Devon Julian, who is being transferred from his post in Trenton, Ont. to Yellowknife, N.W.T. was passing through Winnipeg when the theft occurred in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Ellice Avenue near the airport.
Much of the stuff can be replaced, Julian said, but he's most upset about the loss of his pilot's log book.
"Medals I can replace, uniforms I can replace," he told CBC News in a phone conversation.
"I can't get back all the information that's in there — all the little notes, the places I went to, and who I was flying with and all those details. So that was one thing that I was most upset about. I know I can't get back."
Julian has been with the air force for the last 13 years and says the log book includes details about where he's flown, if he flew for a special reason and notes from superiors.
"Every posting the [commanding officers] would write a note in there wishing you the best, so a number of personal touches that were in there," he said.
His long service medal was stolen, plus medals for missions in Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.
Julian hopes mementos of his time in the air force will somehow be returned to him.
