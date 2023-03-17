Winnipeg transfers $1.3M to RBC Convention Centre to help manage construction debt
The City of Winnipeg is once again helping RBC Convention Centre service the debt it incurred as part of its $180-million expansion.
The city is transferring $1.3 million to the convention centre to help it make payments on $33-million worth of construction debt, Winnipeg chief financial officer Catherine Kloepfer told city council in a memo published Friday.
The money comes from the city's destination marketing reserve, which is built up with the proceeds of the city's accommodation tax, a five per cent levy on hotel revenue.
The city committed to helping the convention centre meet its debt-servicing obligations in 2016, when a deal was reached to provide revenue until a hotel is built nearby.
A Sutton Place hotel is now under construction north of the convention centre as part of a future phase of True North Square.
"With that hotel, it will allow us to cater to a greater number of national and international conventions," said Drew Fisher, president and CEO of RBC Convention Centre.
"The challenge we have right now is we do not have enough room inventory in close proximity to the convention centre and even more so, attached to the convention centre," Fisher said Friday.
"Once that occurs, it will position us to be in a position to repay our loans."
The city's help is not related to the convention centre's financial struggles during the pandemic, when convention business disappeared along with business travel. In 2020, the centre accessed a $7.5-million line of credit, which was guaranteed by the city. Fisher said those funds have since been paid back.
The CEO also said he believes convention centre revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.
Manitoba Shared Health threw the convention centre a pandemic lifeline by using part of the facility as a vaccine clinic, city council finance chair Jeff Browaty said.
That move allowed about 50 people to keep their jobs.
"It was very helpful that a lot of convention centre banquet and serving staff were brought on as navigators and as the pandemic wound down, the convention centre was able to take the navigators back into their staff," said Browaty (North Kildonan).
- An earlier version of this story indicated the convention centre asked the City of Winnipeg for $7.5 million in 2020. In fact, the centre accessed a $7.5-million line of credit, which was guaranteed by the city. That money has now been paid back.Mar 17, 2023 6:10 PM CT
